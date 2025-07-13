Bangladesh look to stop the slide as Simmons backs under-fire Litton

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka (2L) with his head coach Sanath Jayasuriya (C) and Bangladesh's captain Litton Das (R) inspect the pitch during a practice session at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 12, 2025, on the eve of the today's second T20I, starting at 7.30pm Bangladesh Time.

Bangladesh find themselves in a tough spot heading into the second T20I against Sri Lanka today, with both form and morale dipping fast.

A dismal run in white-ball cricket has left the Tigers chasing answers, and much of the spotlight has now turned to captain Litton Das -- a player struggling for both runs and confidence at a time when the team needs leadership and stability.

Ahead of the must-win second game against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons expressed both concern and hope -- particularly for his T20 captain Litton Das, whose lean patch with the bat has mirrored the team's broader struggles.

Litton's run of poor form has become a pressing issue. Since taking over the T20 captaincy, the 30-year-old has accumulated just 147 runs in seven innings, with a highest score of 48 and no fifties in his last 13 T20Is.

The situation looks even bleaker in ODIs, where Litton hasn't reached double digits in his last eight innings and has been dismissed for a duck in four of his last six appearances since December 2023.

That dip has come at a cost. Under Litton's leadership, Bangladesh have lost six of their last seven T20Is, including the series opener in Pallekele, where Sri Lanka outclassed them by seven wickets.

"I think his confidence is a bit low. We know what we can produce. We are working hard to get him to that stage. Hopefully he can get there in the next match, shows his ability," Simmons told reporters in Dambulla on Saturday, ahead of today's second match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

But it's not just Litton -- the team's overall performance has faltered across departments. The batters have failed to set up competitive totals, and the bowlers have struggled especially during the Powerplay, allowing opponents to dominate early.

In first T20I, Bangladesh could only manage 154 for 5, and Sri Lanka's opening pair -- Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka -- made a mockery of the target by hammering 78 runs in just five overs, effectively sealing the contest.

Simmons is demanding sharper execution in both batting and bowling units.

"The next plan is to do better at the stuff that we weren't good enough in the last game. We have to get more runs and bowl better in the first six. We need to improve with certain things at certain levels to be competitive with them. That's what we are looking to do," said the coach.

As for team selection, Simmons confirmed they are assessing the fitness of Jaker Ali before finalizing the playing XI.

"Jaker got injured before the third ODI. We are going to see how he is tonight, and make a decision on his position tomorrow.

"We will see what's happening here tonight. We will see the wicket and make the decision (about the playing XI for the second T20I). Whether we want to go with the same team or change up things," he concluded.

