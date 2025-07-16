Tigers scent rare series win

Bangladesh will aim to draw confidence from their clinical display in the second match as they seek to end their series-winning drought on Sri Lankan soil in the series-deciding third and final T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

Over the past month, the visitors narrowly missed out on securing their first-ever series win in Sri Lanka in both Tests and ODIs -- squandering both chances due to a lack of consistency throughout the respective contests.

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka began with a draw in the two-match Test series opener in Galle, where they dominated in most of the proceedings -- but they surrendered miserably in the series-deciding second Test in Colombo to concede their sixth series defeat in Sri Lanka out of seven series. The other series ended in a 1–1 draw in 2017.

In the following series, Bangladesh registered a hard-fought victory in the second ODI in Pallekele -- but the lack of consistency from their batters let the side down in both the series opener and series-deciding contests, resulting in their conceding big defeats in both matches. It also kept Sri Lanka's undefeated record across seven series (five wins, two draws) against Bangladesh intact on their home soil.

The T20 series fate now hangs in the balance, just like the previous two series, after Bangladesh -- who lost their opening match by seven wickets in Pallekele -- clinched a dominating 83-run victory in the second match in Dambulla to be in a position to finish their roller-coaster journey in Sri Lanka on a high.

"The way we played the last match, I think the boys got good confidence and the momentum also shifted towards us. I hope we can finish it well," Bangladesh's senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin told reporters in Colombo yesterday.

"When you play well and win matches, the inspiration will come. I think the way we played and won the last game was a big inspiration for us," added Salahuddin, who claimed that they are only focusing on their next game.

One of the biggest reliefs for the Tigers in the previous game was their skipper Litton Das showing signs of coming out from the long lean patch he had in white-ball cricket, as he made a brilliant 50-ball 76 and was supported well by players like Tawhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain, who played timely innings to help Bangladesh post a challenging total of 177 for seven.

The win not only snapped Bangladesh's six-match losing streak in T20Is but also handed them a golden opportunity to wrap up their Sri Lanka tour on a triumphant note ahead of this month's three-match T20I series against Pakistan at home.