Tigers hope to turn T20I fortunes

Bangladesh head into the first of the three T20Is against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Pallekele, hoping the change of format can help them turn things around after a disappointing 2-1 loss in the ODI series on Tuesday.

Bangladesh are on a run of five straight T20I losses following a bitter 2-1 series loss to UAE and a 3-0 hammering by Pakistan.

The Litton Das-led side have a few changes from the previous series, as Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Saifuddin came in for Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar. Whether the additions will have an impact in the series remains to be seen, as Naim, who was also part of the ODI squad, did not get a game.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin's inclusion may see all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz sit out.

Bangladesh's opening duo displayed T20I prowess in the last series against Pakistan, and the team's think tank would certainly hope the duo can offset the form deficiency of batters such as Litton and Tawhid Hridoy.

The Tigers may breathe a bit easier, however, as Wanindu Hasaranga, the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI series, has been ruled out of the T20I series after a hamstring injury on his right leg.

Jaker Ali, who has been carrying a bit of form in T20Is among the Bangladesh batters, will be expected to provide the fireworks and the finishing touch. There are concerns over Shamim Hossain, who scored in single digits in his last seven T20I appearances.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has been known to produce big scores, and the onus would be on the batting unit to find answers after the disappointing third ODI, where batters could not capitalise on a good batting wicket.

Bangladesh have played and lost three T20Is at the venue to date, the last of them in 2013. Overall, Bangladesh have played 10 T20Is in Sri Lanka, winning just three. However, they might hold a mental advantage against the hosts, having won three of the five T20Is against Sri Lanka on Lankan soil.

Rishad Hossain is expected to bolster Bangladesh's spin attack, but the leg-spinner had been expensive against Pakistan in all three T20Is — bringing Nasum Ahmed into the equation. Shak Mahedi, meanwhile, would need to improve, having failed to create the impact that he had in the West Indies series sweep in December last year.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed also returns after sitting out the UAE and Pakistan series and will lead the pace attack as the Tigers look to salvage something from the tour of Sri Lanka.