More cricketers showing interest in coaching ‘great for cricket’, says Bashar

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) game development committee chairman and former national team captain Habibul Bashar was excited to see more and more cricketers showing interest to get into coaching, terming it "a great thing" for the country's cricket.

"I have never seen so many cricketers wanting to get into coaching," Bashar told the media after the second day of a three-day Level A coaching course programme at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

"Even 5-10 years ago, very few cricketers showed interest to get into coaching. But now, many first-class cricketers, after ending a good career, are trying to get into coaching.

"We have received a lot of CVs for the level 1 coaching course. First-class players, who are still active, have a year or two left in their playing careers, are showing interest to get into coaching. Many players who have already left the game, have a lot of experience, want to get into coaching, which is good," he added.

Bashar explained why those who have played cricket at the highest level have an edge over the others in coaching and why it is crucial for the board to have good coaches at the grassroots level.

"It is a great thing for our cricket as those who have played cricket, are always a step ahead. They understand the finer points of cricket better. If we can train them up as coaches, I'm sure some of them will do really well.

"As we have a lot of programmes lined up, we need quality coaches. Facilities are needed, but quality coaching is really important.

"We want to provide proper training for coaches at all levels. We want players to receive proper training from the start. We will go to every division as well. District coaches find new talents, we want proper training at that level.

"We will work with the top level as well, but right now, we are focusing more at the root level."