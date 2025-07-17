Litton dedicates Sri Lanka T20I series triumph to martyrs of July movement

Bangladesh T20I skipper Litton Das dedicated their T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka to the martyrs of the July movement last year.

"As this is the month of July, we want to dedicate this series win to the July martyrs," Litton said during the post-match presentation in Colombo, where the Tigers scripted a historic 2-1 series win in the three-match T20I series against hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Having lost the preceding ODI and Test series in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh staged an incredible fightback to win the T20I series after suffering a convincing seven-wicket defeat in the series opener.

The Tigers thrashed the hosts by 83 runs in the second game -- recording their biggest-margin T20I win over any Test-playing nation -- and then romped to an eight-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare in the final game.

Last year, a movement led by students toppled the previous Awami League government, resulting in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country.