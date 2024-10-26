Raihan Rafi expresses desire to make a film on July mass uprising

Filmmaker Raihan Rafi is now determined to create a film on the July mass uprising of 2024. Earlier today, he attended a discussion session held at Rajshahi University, titled "The Recent Trends and Future of Bangladeshi Cinema", where he expressed his wish to make this film.

The Daily Prothom Alo quoted him saying, "There are so many stories that transpired in the July uprising. We need to make several films surrounding this movement."

"I will do my utmost to contribute, and I may start soon, whether it's related to Mugdho or Sheikh Hasina's escape. I genuinely enjoy narrating true stories, and given the numerous events and tales from the 2024 mass uprising, it makes perfect sense for me to create one."

The film magazine and organisation "Magic Lantern" organised this discussion. Raihan Rafi attended as a guest at this annual event.

The director discussed his beginning in the film industry, his journey to becoming a filmmaker, the current state of cinema, and the future of filmmaking. Following this, he answered various questions from the audience. When a student asked if he would make a film about the July mass uprising, Rafi responded by announcing his intent to create such a film.

Rafi further stated, "Cinema is an art form through which protests can be made, and societal issues can be highlighted. It allows a story to be captured in a particular place. Although we had a movement, over time, people may forget it. They won't see it or know about it. However, when these scenes are depicted in a film, they will be remembered."

The director also spoke about his last release "Toofan" during the event. "I made this film very smartly. In 'Toofan', we portrayed the titular character as a major terrorist seizing control of the country. He murders one group and hands power to another through vote rigging. This is exactly what the previous government did. However, I depicted it in such a way, using songs and Shakib Khan's charm, that many people didn't even realise that it was a metaphor. If you pay attention to 'Toofan' once again, you'll see it."

He further claimed that the story of "Toofan" revolves around dark politics. "I tried to present politics, especially shady politics, in such a way that the censor board didn't even realise I was telling a story about politics and vote rigging. This is the approach I try to take when making films."

"Sometimes I succeed, and sometimes I don't. For instance, I couldn't succeed with 'Omimangshito'. I shared this story of mine because if people truly desire it, they can achieve anything."

Addressing the youth, Rafi said, "The future of cinema lies with you (the audience). When new writers and filmmakers like you create films, the future will change. If you watch our films, talk about them, and write about them, only then will our cinema evolve. Otherwise, it won't change."

He further noted that for a long time, the people stayed away from politics, believing that politics is bad. Because of this, dirty politics infiltrated our spaces.

"However, when all the students rose, a new journey began for us, all over again. The film industry is similar. If you wonder why good films aren't being made, why there aren't any theatres, and why you're not seeing quality films, it's because not many people are entering the film industry," Rafi explained.