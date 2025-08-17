Bangladesh belongs to people of every faith

Says army chief at Janmashtami rally

From left... Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee President Jayanta Kumar Deb, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan light a lamp, inaugurating the Janmashtami celebrations at Palashi intersection in the capital yesterday. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PROTHOM ALO

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday reaffirmed that Bangladesh belongs equally to people of all religions and communities, stressing that the armed forces will always stand beside citizens to safeguard peace, security, and harmony.

He made the remarks while addressing devotees at the inauguration of the central Janmashtami rally at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka.

Joining Waker as guests of honour were Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.

Additionally, Major General Md Moin Khan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Infantry Division, was also present at the event in Palashi intersection.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Waker thanked the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee for inviting him to join the celebration.

"This joyful celebration has begun with songs and dance, and I am grateful that you have included us in this festivity. Thousands of devotees have gathered here today, and we are thankful to be part of your joy.

"This is the Bangladesh of harmony where Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, ethnic people, and Bangalees have lived together peacefully for centuries. On this auspicious day, our pledge should be to maintain this harmony and brotherhood forever. This country belongs to everyone. There will be no division here -- not by religion, caste, or creed. We are all citizens of this land, and each of us has equal rights over it. Together, we look forward to a golden future."

Waker stressed that the armed forces, including the navy and air force, remain committed to ensuring this spirit of unity. "Across Bangladesh, the armed forces are deployed to support you…," he said.

Calling on devotees to carry forward the teachings of Lord Krishna, the army chief said, "Let his teachings radiate from here to everywhere, inspiring us to live together in peace and unity."