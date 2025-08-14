Nearly 100,000 taxpayers file e-returns in first 10 days 

Around 100,000 taxpayers have submitted their income tax returns online in the first 10 days after the opening of the portal for the assessment year 2025–26, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

In a press release today, the NBR said a total of 96,945 individual taxpayers filed their returns between August 4 and August 13, five times higher year-on-year.

Officials credited the surge in participation to the government's renewed push for digitisation after Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed formally inaugurated the e-return filing on August 4.

On August 3, the NBR issued a special order making online filing mandatory for all individual taxpayers, excluding those aged 65 or above, physically disabled taxpayers, Bangladeshi expatriates, and legal representatives of deceased persons.

The order was amended on August 11 to also exempt foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.

Taxpayers facing problems can apply to the deputy tax commissioners of their respective tax circles with justification by October 31, 2025.

With approval from the additional or joint tax commissioners, they may file a paper-based income tax return.

Taxpayers can file tax returns and pay tax through banks, credit or debit cards, and mobile financial services such as bKash, Rocket, and Nagad. After filing, taxpayers can instantly print acknowledgement slips and income tax certificates, said the NBR.

To assist users, the NBR operates a call centre at 09643 71 71 71 and offers an eTax Service option on its portal for written queries.

The NBR has urged all eligible taxpayers to accurately declare their income, expenses, assets, and liabilities, and to file their returns online within the stipulated time.