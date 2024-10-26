‘Toofan’ set for release in 43 cinemas across Pakistan

It is already well-known that Bangladesh's "Toofan" is slated for release in Pakistan, and the latest news confirms it will debut in 43 theatres across the country during its first week, as stated by the production company Alpha-i.

Alpha-i further shared that the film has obtained approval from the Pakistan Film Censor Board and has been completely dubbed in Urdu. According to their release schedule, "Toofan" will be shown in nearly all major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Gujarat, among others.

Photo: Courtesy of Hoichoi

Previously, the film was released in several other countries, such as India, Australia, the United States, Canada, and England, alongside Bangladesh. Continuing this international rollout, "Toofan" is slated for release in Pakistan on November 1, as confirmed by director Raihan Rafi.

The director shared, "Shakib himself coordinated with Pakistani distributors to arrange for the film's release there, and they showed great interest. We think this will be quite interesting for us."

Photo: Courtesy of Hoichoi

Alongside Shakib Khan, the film stars Masuma Rahman Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Chanchal Chowdhury, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Gazi Rakayet, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and others. Recently, the film was also made available on the OTT platforms Chorki and Hoichoi.

Notably, the process of releasing Bangladeshi films in Pakistani theatres began last April with Jaaz Multimedia's "Mona: Jinn 2".