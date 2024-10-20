Urdu-dubbed ‘Toofan’ set for release in Pakistan

For the past few years, Bengali films have been consistently released internationally. In April, the first Bengali film to hit theatres in Pakistan was Jaaz Multimedia's "Mona: Jinn 2".

Now, Shakib Khan's "Toofan" is also set to be released there. However, as confirmed by the production company Alpha i, instead of Bengali, the film will be dubbed in Urdu for its Pakistani audience.

"Toofan" has obtained its censor certificate for release in Pakistan and is set to hit theatres nationwide on November 1.

The film's posters are featured in cineplexes across Pakistan alongside movies from various countries. Producer Shahriar Shakil shared a video showcasing this, expressing his enthusiasm. Previously, on September 13, "Toofan" was released in Hindi in Bihar, India.

The movie revolves around the journey of a young man named Ghalib, who transforms into the gangster Toofan. It also highlights the challenges faced by a junior artiste named Shanto. The two characters share a striking resemblance. Toofan, seeing Shanto struggling, brings him into his empire for his own benefit.

The movie was directed by Raihan Rafi. Shakib Khan plays a dual role, alongside Nabila from Bangladesh and Mimi Chakraborty from West Bengal.

The cast also includes Chanchal Chowdhury, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Gazi Rakayet, and others. The film was released in Bangladesh during the last Eid-ul-Azha. Following that, it was also released in the United States, Canada, India, and several Middle Eastern countries. Since last month, "Toofan" has been available on OTT platforms Hoichoi and Chorki.

Meanwhile, filming for Shakib Khan's latest movie, "Borbaad", is set to kick off today in Mumbai, with Shakib scheduled to join the shoot next week. This joint production action-packed film stars Idhika Paul alongside him and is being directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy.