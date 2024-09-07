‘Toofan’ dubbed in Hindi, to screen in Bihar from Friday

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Raihan Rafi's directorial film "Toofan" set box office records upon its release during Eid-ul-Azha and also achieved international success, debuting in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Malaysia. It will soon be available on the OTT platforms Chorki and Hoichoi, though the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Now, the hit movie starring Shakib Khan is set for release in Bihar, India, through the Indian distribution company Shree Venkatesh Films. The trailer for the film was unveiled today, with the release date confirmed for September 13.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Hindi-dubbed trailer shows the film is ready for its release in Bihar.

"Toofan" features a notable cast, including Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, and Fazlur Rahman Babu. The film had a successful domestic debut on June 17, playing to full houses in over 100 theatres across the country.

Related topic:
ToofanShakib KhanToofan in Hindi
