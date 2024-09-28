Shakib Khan’s South Indian hero-inspired look turns heads online

After staying out of the public eye for nearly two months, Shakib Khan re-emerged in Dhaka, flaunting a bold new look that could easily be interpreted as being synonymous wih that of a South Indian film hero.

With a full-grown beard, a casual cap, and large sunglasses concealing most of his features, he was hardly recognisable at first sight. But upon a second glance, it became clear that this was none other than Dhallywood's superstar, Shakib Khan.

Since the release of his film "Toofan" last Eid-ul-Azha, the actor had been staying out of the public eye. The movie garnered immense attention both domestically and internationally, becoming an industry hit within a month of its release.

While "Toofan" fever gripped audiences around the world, Shakib was busy attending to personal matters in Dubai and the USA.

According to reports, Shakib Khan landed back in Dhaka last Thursday morning after spending nearly two months in the United States. He was greeted at the airport by actor Alexander Bo, who captured the first glimpse of Shakib's fresh look in a selfie that quickly made waves on social media.

Insiders suggest that Shakib's new style is for his upcoming film, "Borbaad". Helmed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, the movie is set to commence filming in early October, with Idhika Paul taking on the role of the female lead.