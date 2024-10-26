Jisshu Sengupta to finally share screen with Shakib Khan in ‘Borbaad'

The filming of Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan's latest movie "Borbaad" is currently underway. Under the direction of Mehdi Hasan Hridoy, the project is being shot in Mumbai, India.

Rumours surrounding the film have hinted at some exciting additions to the cast of "Borbaad." It has now been confirmed that celebrated West Bengal actor Jisshu Sengupta, a name that Bangladeshi viewers are already quite familiar with, will be joining the ensemble cast.

Previously, there was excitement around Jisshu Sengupta potentially starring alongside Shakib Khan in the widely talked-about film "Toofan". However, scheduling issues prevented that collaboration. Now, Jisshu has officially joined the cast of "Borbaad".

This upcoming project will mark the first time Shakib and Jisshu appear together on screen. Several individuals involved with "Borbaad" have confirmed Jisshu's participation to The Daily Star.

The majority of the filming for the action-romance movie "Borbaad" is taking place in Mumbai. Shakib Khan is starring alongside Idhika Paul, who plays the female lead. The film is set for a theatrical release on Eid-ul-Fitr next year.