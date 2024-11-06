Star journo Ahsan Habib, 18 others awarded

Habib won the first prize in the private sector category for series reports on "War hit private sector harder than pandemic"

The Daily Star's Senior Staff Correspondent Ahsan Habib and 18 other journalists won the Best Reporting Award-2023 in nine categories given by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Nagad on November 5.

Habib won the first prize in the private sector category for his series reports on "War hit private sector harder than pandemic".

Babu Kamruzzaman, special correspondent of News24, also received the best reporting award in the same category.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur and Nagad Chairman KAS Murshid handed over the awards at a ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.

Fakhrul Islam Harun, special correspondent of Prothom Alo, and Jebun Nesa Alo, special correspondent of The Business Standard, jointly won the award in the macroeconomy category.

Salah Uddin Mahmud, staff correspondent of The Business Standard, won the award in the capital market category.

In the agriculture and food security category, Arifur Rahman, senior reporter of Prothom Alo, received the award.

Sajjadur Rahman, deputy editor of The Business Standard, and Md Shofiqul Islam, senior reporter of Dhaka Post, jointly got the award in the bank and insurance category.

In the digital economy category, Doulot Akter Mala, special correspondent of the Financial Express, and Tauhid Hossain Papon, senior reporter of Jamuna Television, got the award.

In the investigative reporting category, Obaidullah Rony, special correspondent of The Daily Samakal, and Sadrul Hasan, special correspondent of UNB, jointly won the award.

In the objective economy category, Rajib Ahmed, deputy head of reporting, online of Prothom Alo; Iqbal Ahsan, special correspondent of Chennel24, and Md Ismail Ali, executive editor of Daily Sharebiz, have jointly won the award.

In the revenue collection category, Mohammad Jahangir Shah Kajol, special correspondent of Prothom Alo, and Ziadul Islam, senior reporter of Amader Shomoy, got the award.

Raju Ahmed, news editor of The Daily Kalbela, and Sushanta K Sinha, special correspondent of Ekattor TV, were recognised in the special mention category.