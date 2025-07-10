68.45% pass SSC, equivalent exams; 139,032 get GPA-5

Pass percentage drops by 14.59 points, GPA-5 drops by 43,097

Students celebrate SSC success at at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. Photo: Prabir Das/STAR

Around 68.45 percent of students passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, marking a 14.59 percentage point drop from last year's pass rate.

The number of students to achieve GPA-5 this year is 139,032, down significantly from last year's total of 182,129.

Girls outperformed boys in both pass percentage and GPA-5 achievement this year.

65.88 percent of male students passed SSC and equivalent exams this year, while 71.03 percent of girls got passing grades.

The number of girls with GPA-5 is 73,616 this year, compared to 65,416 boys who achieved the highest grade.

Among SSC students under the nine general education boards, 68.04 percent passed. The number of GPA-5 achievers in these nine boards was 1,25,018.

Students in the Science group under these nine boards fared better than those in the Business Studies and Humanities groups.

Science group students passed at a rate of 85.68 percent, while 66.32 percent of Business Studies students passed. In the Humanities group, 53.87 percent of students got passing grades.

The pass percentage for students who sat for the Dakhil exam under the Madrasa Education Board this year is 68.09, with 9,066 getting GPA-5.

Among students under the Technical Education Board, who sat for SSC (Vocational) and Dakhil (Vocational) exams, 73.63 percent got passing grades. A total of 4,948 technical students got GPA-5 this year.

This year's SSC and equivalent exams began on April 10 and ended on May 13. The practical exams were held between May 15 and 22.

Around 19.28 lakh students registered for the exams, over one lakh less compared to previous year. Around 19.04 lakh students participated in these exams.

Of them, a total 14,79,310 students sat for the exams under nine general education boards, while 2,86,572 participated under the Madrasa Education Board, and 1,38,204 took part under the Technical Education Board.