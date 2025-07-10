Rajshahi board tops SSC pass rate with 77.63%, Barishal lowest at 56.38%

Rajshahi Education Board has recorded the highest pass rate in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, while Barishal posted the lowest, according to results published today.

The average pass rate across all education boards stands at 68.45 percent. A total of 1,39,032 students secured GPA-5 this year — 43,097 fewer than last year's 1,82,129.

Among the general education boards, Rajshahi achieved the highest pass rate of 77.63 percent, followed by Jashore with 73.69 percent and Chattogram with 72.07 percent. Barishal, with only 56.38 percent, reported the lowest pass rate.

Other boards reported as follows: Dhaka 67.51 percent, Cumilla 63.60 percent, Dinajpur 67 percent, Sylhet 68.57 percent, and Mymensingh 57.35 percent.

The Madrasa Education Board saw a pass rate of 68.09 percent, while the Technical Education Board recorded a 73.63 percent pass rate.

This year, 984 educational institutions achieved a 100 percent pass rate, a significant drop from 2,968 institutions last year. Meanwhile, 134 institutions recorded a zero pass rate — up from 51 last year.

A total of 19,04,086 students took part in the SSC and equivalent exams, which began on April 10. The pass rate among the nine general education boards was 68.04 percent.

The pass percentages have dropped across all boards compared to last year.