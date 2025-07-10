68.45% students pass SSC, equivalent exams

This marks a 14.59 percentage point drop from last year

Around 68.45 percent of students passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, marking a 14.59 percentage point drop from last year's pass rate.

This year's SSC and equivalent exams began on April 10 and ended on May 13. The practical exams were held between May 15 and 22. Around 19.28 lakh students registered for the exams, over one lakh less compared to previous year.

Of them, a total 14,90,142 registered under nine general education boards, while 2,94,726 under the Madrasa Education Board, and 1,43,313 under the Technical Education Board.