Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 03:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

All students of 984 schools pass SSC; 134 schools record zero pass rate

Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 03:18 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:32 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 03:18 PM
Photo: Prabir Das

All students of 984 out of total 30,088 secondary schools across the country have passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

The number of such successful secondary schools was 2,968 last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, 134 schools have registered a zero percent pass rate this year, compared to 51 last year, according to the education ministry.

A total of 19,04,086 students – 9,52,389 female and 9,51,697 male -- sat for this year's exams.

Of them, 13,03,426 students passed this year's exams – 6,76,445 girls and 6,26,981 boys -- with girls outnumbering boys by 49,464.

Related topic:
SSC resultSSC exam result
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

SSC result

SSC results on May 31

5y ago

SSC results today

1y ago
Student suicides awareness in Bangladesh

Will we finally take student suicides seriously?

1y ago

Explore why boys lag behind girls in exams, PM asks after unveiling SSC results

1y ago
ssc result 2024

2024 SSC, equivalent exam results published

1y ago
|পরীক্ষার ফল

পাসের হারে শীর্ষে রাজশাহী ৭৭.৬৩, সর্বনিম্ন বরিশালে ৫৬.৩৮ শতাংশ

এ বছর গড় পাসের হার ৬৮ দশমিক ৪৫ শতাংশ এবং মোট জিপিয়ে-৫ পেয়েছে এক লাখ ৩৯ হাজার ৩২ জন।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

নিজের অস্তিত্ব রক্ষার জন্যই শান্তি দরকার: জেরুজালেম পোস্ট

১৩ মিনিট আগে