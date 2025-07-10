All students of 984 schools pass SSC; 134 schools record zero pass rate

All students of 984 out of total 30,088 secondary schools across the country have passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

The number of such successful secondary schools was 2,968 last year.

Meanwhile, 134 schools have registered a zero percent pass rate this year, compared to 51 last year, according to the education ministry.

A total of 19,04,086 students – 9,52,389 female and 9,51,697 male -- sat for this year's exams.

Of them, 13,03,426 students passed this year's exams – 6,76,445 girls and 6,26,981 boys -- with girls outnumbering boys by 49,464.