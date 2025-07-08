SSC results to be published July 10

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Thursday (July 10).

A notification signed by Professor SM Kamal Uddin Hyder, convener of the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee, was issued in this regard today.

The candidates will be able to access their results after 2:00pm, either online or via SMS, the notification said.

To get results via SMS under general education boards, candidates must type -- SSC [space] first three letters of board name [space] roll number [space] year and send it to 16222.

For example: a candidate under the Dhaka Education Board with roll number 123456 should send -- SSC Dha 123456 2025 to 16222. Students can also access their results online by visiting www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions may download full result sheets by entering their EIIN number at www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd.

This year's SSC and equivalent exams began on April 10 and ended on May 13. The practical exams were held between May 15 and 22. Around 19.28 lakh students registered for the exams, over one lakh less compared to previous year.

Of them, a total 14,90,142 registered under nine general education boards, while 2,94,726 under the Madrasa Education Board, and 1,43,313 under the Technical Education Board.