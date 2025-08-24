Content creator Tawhid Afridi arrested in Barishal

The CID has arrested content creator Tawhid Afridi in a murder case, linked to the July uprising, filed with the Jatrabari Police Station.

A special investigative team of the Criminal Investigation Department conducted an operation in Barishal and arrested him last night, according to a CID press release.

The prime accused in the case is ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, followed by former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, and former inspector general of police Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Tawhid Afridi is listed as the 11th accused in the case.

Tawhid's father, Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi, who is also named in the case, was arrested earlier by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on August 17.

On August 27 last year, Joynal Abedin, father of victim Ashadul Haque Babu, 30, filed a murder case accusing Hasina and 24 others.

Later, Jatrabari police on August 30 that year registered it as a First Information Report (FIR) as per the court's direction.