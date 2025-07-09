Education
How to check SSC results online and via SMS

Star file photo

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow.

The results will be available both online and via SMS for students across all education boards in Bangladesh from 2:00pm, according to an official notification.

To obtain results via SMS under the general education boards, candidates must type: SSC [space] first three letters of board name [space] roll number [space] year, and send the message to 16222.

For example, a candidate under the Dhaka Education Board with roll number 123456 should send: SSC Dha 123456 2025 to 16222.

Students may also access their results online by visiting: www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, where they will need to input their roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can download full result sheets by entering their EIIN number at: www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd.

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations were held between April 10 and May 13, with practical exams taking place from May 15 to 22.

A total of approximately 19.28 lakh students registered for the exams, which is over one lakh fewer than the previous year.

Of them, 14,90,142 were from nine general education boards, 2,94,726 from the Madrasa Education Board, and 1,43,313 from the Technical Education Board.

