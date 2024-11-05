19 business, economic journalists recognised in 9 categories

Business
The Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and financial service provider Nagad today awarded 19 economic and business journalists in nine categories for writing best of the reports in their sectors.

They have been honoured with the ERF-Nagad Best Reporting Award 2023 at a programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

In the private sector category, Ahsan Habib Rasel, senior reporter of The Daily Star, and Babu Kamruzzaman, special correspondent of News24, jointly received the best reporting award.

Salah Uddin Mahmud, staff correspondent of The Business Standard, won the award in the capital market category.

In the agriculture and food security category, Arifur Rahman, senior reporter of Prothom Alo, received the award.

Sajjadur Rahman, deputy editor of The Business Standard, and Md Shofiqul Islam, senior reporter of Dhaka Post, jointly got the award in the bank and insurance category.

In the digital economy category, Doulot Akter Mala, special correspondent of the Financial Express, and Tauhid Hossain Papon, senior reporter of Jamuna Television, got the award.

In the investigative reporting category, Obaidullah Rony, special correspondent of The Daily Samakal, and Sadrul Hasan, special correspondent of UNB, jointly won the award.

In the objective economy category, Rajib Ahmed, deputy head of reporting, online of Prothom Alo; Iqbal Ahsan, special correspondent of Chennel24, and Md Ismail Ali, executive editor of Daily Sharebiz, have jointly won the award.

Fakhrul Islam Harun, special correspondent of Prothom Alo, and Jebun Nesa Alo, special correspondent of The Business Standard, jointly won the award in the macroeconomy category.

In the revenue collection category, Mohammad Jahangir Shah Kajol, special correspondent of Prothom Alo, and Ziadul Islam, senior reporter of Amader Shomoy, got the award.

Raju Ahmed, news editor of The Daily Kalbela, and Sushanta K Sinha, special correspondent of Ekattor TV, were recognized in the special mention category.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur and Nagad Chairman KAS Murshid attended the award-giving ceremony.

