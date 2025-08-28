Police charge truncheons on students marching to Jamuna

58 hurt; DMP commissioner apologises; students want home adviser to say sorry; govt forms committee to deal with their demands

Police charge truncheons on BSc engineering students in front of Hotel InterContinental around 1:30pm yesterday as the students started marching towards the chief adviser’s residence to press home their job-related demands. Photo: Amran Hossain

Students have declared a "complete shutdown" at all engineering universities across the country for today over their job-related demands and to protest the police action against students in front of Hotel InterContinental yesterday.

Their declaration came last night after police yesterday charged truncheons and fired teargas shells to disperse protesting students marching towards the chief adviser's residence to press home their demands.

The violence in the afternoon left at least 50 students injured, according to protesters, while the home ministry said eight policemen were also hurt.

The protesters regrouped at Shahbagh and continued their sit-in until evening, demanding an apology from the home adviser.

After the clash, BSc engineering students also blocked roads in other parts of the country, including in Rajshahi and Chattogram.

Later at night, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali went to Shahbagh and apologised to the students. He said a committee would be formed today to investigate the incident involving police.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Meanwhile, the government formed an eight-member committee led by Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan to examine the demands of both engineering graduates and diploma engineers, who have also been demonstrating.

The BSc engineering students' original demands included recruitment for 9th grade engineers only through competitive exams with a BSc minimum and scrapping the 100 percent quota for diploma holders in 10th grade posts, while allowing diploma, BSc and MSc holders to apply. They also demanded banning quota-based promotions or creation of equivalent posts under different titles; and taking legal action against misuse of the title "engineer".

Fouzul and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan also sat with the students at the Railway Bhaban in the evening.

Fouzul said consultation with all stakeholders was required. "A decision will be made tomorrow [today] after discussions," he told reporters after the meeting.

"Students will continue raising demands while discussions will also go on. But repeated blockades at Shahbagh or attempts to march to Jamuna cannot be acceptable. Our doors remain open to the students," he added.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, the government committee will assess the justification of the demands raised by both BSc and diploma engineers and submit recommendations within a month.

Alongside the energy adviser and environment adviser, it includes Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Institution of Engineers President Mohammad Rezaul Islam, Institution of Diploma Engineers President Kabir Hossain, and Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education Chairman Tanvir Manzur. Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque will serve as member secretary. The committee may co-opt other members if required.

After a meeting with the advisers, Sakibul Haque Lipu, general secretary of the Prokousholi Odhikar Andolon, declared the "complete shutdown" of engineering universities. "All classes and examinations will remain suspended tomorrow [today]," he told reporters.

He added that the next course of action will be announced at a press conference at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, this afternoon.

Lipu said they would avoid programmes that cause public suffering, such as blockades at Shahbagh. "None of our three demands have been met. Policymakers do not even know what our movement is about," he said, adding that a student-nominated representative would be in the committee formed with four advisers and engineers.

POLICE ACTION

Students gathered at Shahbagh intersection around 11:30am as part of their "Long March to Dhaka" programme, halting traffic at the key intersection and causing gridlocks on adjacent streets.

They declared the march on Tuesday after blocking Shahbagh for five hours without receiving any response from the authorities. Around 1:30pm yesterday, the protesters tried to march towards Jamuna, the chief adviser's residence, but police intercepted them near the hotel.

As students broke through barricades, law enforcers fired teargas shells, used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse them. The incident led to chase and counter-chase, scuffles, and the throwing of brick chunks.

The home ministry in a statement said at least eight policemen, including Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam, were injured, two of them critically.

DC Masud said police had to act when the protesters reached near Jamuna and broke the barricade.

Additional DC Mir Asaduzzaman said force was used to bring the situation under control and restore traffic flow.

The protesters, however, claimed police attacked them despite their programme being peaceful. "Around 1:30pm, as students moved from Banglamotor towards Shahbagh, police began firing teargas shells and using water cannons," said Buet student Sifat Rana.

In Chattogram, students under the banner "Engineers' Rights Movement" blocked the busy Gate No. 2 intersection for nearly two hours in the afternoon in protest against the police action in Dhaka.

Around 5:00pm, students from CUET, IIUC, Premier University, and Chittagong University marched from GEC intersection and gathered in front of Biplob Udyan at Gate No. 2.

In Rajshahi, students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) blocked the Dhaka–Rajshahi highway at Talaimari intersection in the afternoon.

In a separate incident, police charged truncheons to disperse protesters under the banner of Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Students-Teachers-Professionals Songram Parishad in Kakrail yesterday afternoon.

The demonstrators began a procession from the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, to submit a seven-point demand to the chief adviser. An 11-member delegation was later allowed to hand over the memorandum to his office.

On their way back, participants staged a brief sit-in in Kakrail, causing traffic congestion. They later moved towards Kakrail intersection. When they reached Willes Little Flower School and College around 2:30pm, police suddenly chased the protesters and charged truncheons.

Their demands include defining the roles of BSc and diploma engineers at workplace, reserving the sub-assistant engineer post for diploma engineers, fixing a 1:5 BSc-diploma engineers ratio in staffing structures, and raising the quota for promotion from sub-assistant to assistant engineer from 33 percent to 50 percent.