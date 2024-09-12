Nagad’s new administrator files complaint against former CEO

Badiuzzaman Didar, the newly-appointed administrator of Nagad, has filed a general diary (GD) against Tanvir A Mishuk, the former managing director and CEO of the mobile financial service provider.

Didar lodged the GD at Banani Police Station on September 5, citing concerns for his safety.

According to the GD, Didar alleged that he felt threatened after Mishuk sent him an intimidating SMS from his phone on September 4.

The Daily Star has obtained a copy of the GD, signed by Shahin Alam, duty officer of Banani Police Station.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said that Didar's GD was filed following a phone conversation with Mishuk.

The former Nagad CEO could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone was found switched off around 1:40pm today.

Amid various allegations of irregularities in operations and dealings by the mobile financial service provider, the central bank appointed Dider, who served as director of BB's Chattogram office, as the administrator on August 21.

Six officers have been appointed to support the overall operations of the administrator.

After taking charge on the following day, Dider said that with the appointment of an administrator, Nagad's previous board and the post of CEO had been abolished.