Star Business Report
Sun Dec 10, 2023 05:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 06:13 PM

Highest VAT depositor nine firms honoured

Three each from manufacturing, trading and services sectors
Star Business Report
Nine firms honoured for depositing highest amount of VAT

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today honoured nine companies who have paid the highest amount of value-added tax (VAT) in their respective sectors in 2020-21 fiscal year.

The awards were given in manufacturing, trading and services sector categories to encourage businesses to properly deposit the indirect tax paid by the consumers to the state coffer.

In the services sector, bKash, Aarong and Nagad won the awards.

Olympic Industries Limited, UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd, General Pharmaceutical Ltd won the awards in the manufacturing sector.

Walton Plaza, Unimart Ltd and HAMKO Corporation Ltd won the awards in the trading sector.

Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh handed over the awards at a programme held at the NBR's headquarters in Dhaka.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, NBR chairman, and Mahbulul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, were also present at the award giving ceremony.

Highest VAT paying companiesValue-Added Tax (VAT)bKashAarongNagadOlympic Industries LimitedUnimed Unihealth Pharmaceuticals LtdGeneral Pharmaceutical LtdWalton PlazaUnimart LtdHamko Corporation Ltd
