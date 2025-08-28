Dhaka to bring all buses under unified system

CA announces on his verified Facebook page

The government has announced that all buses in Dhaka will now operate under a single, unified system to bring order to the capital's chaotic transport network.

"All buses will now be regulated under a single, unified system. Companies will be required to operate only on prescribed routes and make stops at designated points," the chief adviser said on his verified Facebook page yesterday.

"The unregulated bus system has long plagued the city with traffic congestion, frequent accidents, fare manipulation, and unsafe travel conditions. Commuters, especially women, children, and the elderly, have struggled in this disorder, while the city reportedly loses around Tk 370 billion annually and wastes about 3.2 million working hours every day due to traffic congestion," it said.

"This reform will reduce traffic congestion, fare manipulation, and disorder through disciplined routes and better-managed services. It will enhance passenger safety and comfort, making bus travel more efficient and reliable."

The changes are expected to make bus travel easier, faster, and more reliable for millions of commuters, reducing the need to fight for space or endure unfair fares while improving overall road safety and traffic flow across Dhaka.