ACC raids Nagad HQ over hiring irregularities

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday raided the Dhaka headquarters of Nagad as part of an investigation into allegations of irregular recruitment and embezzlement of Tk 150 crore through fake bills and vouchers.

At the centre of the recruitment allegation is the appointment of Jakia Sultana Jui, wife of Atik Morshed, who serves as personal officer to Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the chief adviser's special assistant for the posts, telecommunications and ICT ministry.

"We have found preliminary evidence of irregularities in the appointment of Atik Morshed's wife to Nagad," ACC Assistant Director Md Ikram Hossen told reporters following the raid.

Regarding the embezzlement allegation, he said, "We have collected relevant records and documents related to both allegations, and we'll now begin reviewing them."

In a statement issued later in the day, the ACC said it carried out the enforcement drive at the mobile financial service provider's head office in connection with the two complaints.

"During the drive, the ACC team found initial evidence of irregularities in the recruitment process. Based on these findings, the commission may interrogate Atik Morshed, the personal officer to Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, and Morshed's wife Jakia Sultana Jui," the statement read.

As for the suspected misappropriation of funds, the commission has formally asked Nagad to submit all pertinent documents and records. "Upon receiving and reviewing the documents, the investigation team will submit a detailed report to the commission," it added.

The investigation follows a recent media report linking Morshed to suspected corruption involving the financial service provider.

Morshed could not be reached for comments despite several attempts.

Meanwhile, he and his wife Jakia have been summoned by the ACC at 10:00am today, according to multiple ACC officials who spoke anonymously.

The couple was not served a formal summons; instead, they were contacted by the ACC via mobile phone, they added

This is not the first time Nagad has come under ACC scrutiny. In February, an ACC team raided the company's headquarters and claimed to have found preliminary evidence of corruption and the laundering of Tk 2,300 crore.