Expulsion order of arrested Jubo Dal leader in Narsingdi withdrawn after 2 days

An expulsion order against a union level Jubo Dal leader in Narsingdi's Palash upazila was withdrawn just two days after it was initially issued.

Monir Uzzaman Monir, president of Jubo Dal's Danga Union unit, was expelled on Monday for allegedly being involved in an extortion case linked to a cement factory under construction.

The decision was announced in a press statement signed by Nazmul Islam Suman, assistant office secretary of the district unit.

Just two days this announcement, the dismissal order has now been withdrawn.

Md Hasanuzzaman Sarkar, general secretary of Narsingdi district Jubo Dal, said, "On Wednesday, I, along with Narsingdi District Jubo Dal President Mohsin Hossain Bidyut and leaders from Palash upazila met with the central Jubo Dal President and General Secretary in Dhaka as per their urgent summons. Following the central committee's decision, the expulsion order was revoked. If needed, we will issue a press release, but for now, the withdrawal has been made verbally."

When asked whether Monir was found involved in the extortion incident, Hasanuzzaman replied, "That is for the police to investigate. If found guilty, legal actions will be taken. We have withdrawn the expulsion as per the directive of the central leadership."

According to Monday's press release, Monir was expelled from all party responsibilities, including his primary membership, for violating party discipline and being involved in activities contrary to party principles and ideology.

Notably, on July 3, an armed group of 25-30 individuals allegedly entered the under-construction Confidence Cement Dhaka Ltd. factory in Danga Union using two trawlers via the river. They reportedly vandalised six rooms used by workers and looted mobile phones, laptops, and other materials. At least seven workers were injured in the attack. Later, police, RAB, and army personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

Following the incident, the cement factory authorities filed an extortion case with Palash Police Station, naming Monir Uzzaman as the prime accused, along with 25 others and 5–6 unidentified persons.

He was arrested on the night of July 5 from the Brahmandi area in Narsingdi town and sent to jail the following day through court. He remains in prison in connection with the extortion case.