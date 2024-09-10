Hats off to grassroots women torchbearers

IPDC Finance PLC officials, the five winners of The Daily Star-IPDC Unsung Women Nation Builders Award-2023, and five female coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement pose for a photo at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium yesterday evening. Photo: Star

Five grassroots women were honoured at the seventh edition of the Unsung Women Nation Builders Award-2023 yesterday evening for their resilience and dedication that empowered themselves and brought about meaningful changes in society.

Between 2017 and last year, the award, a joint initiative by The Daily Star and IPDC Finance PLC, recognised 42 grassroots women for their tireless and often unnoticed contributions to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

This year the awardees, each symbolising courage and strength in their respective fields, received their well-deserved recognition at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium.

The award recipients are Suraya Farhana Resma, an agricultural entrepreneur from Bogura; Hlakrayprue Kheyang, a dedicated advocate for Khyang women from Bandarban and Rangamati; Nacima Akter from Jashore, known for her environment-friendly pens; Alpona Rani Mistry from Satkhira, who preserves indigenous seeds; and Titu Paul, a trailblazer in artificial insemination for livestock farming.

IPDC Finance PLC Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams in his speech said, "In 2017, The Daily Star and IPDC began this journey to put the spotlight on indomitable women whose stories resemble novels. Their struggles, courage, and efforts to help others should be publicised. Positive stories like these are key to progress."

At the event, Rizwan asked for a one-minute silence in memory of Jannatul Ferdous Mohua, a fellow awardee with a physical disability who passed away.

Despite her disability, Mohua completed her education, got trained in embroidery, and pursued e-commerce. She left behind an inspiring story.

The Daily Star-IPDC Unsung Women Nation Builders Award-2023 winners, from left, Hlakrayprue Kheyang, Suraya Farhana Resma, Alpona Rani Mistry, Nacima Akter and Titu Paul holding their crests on stage at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium yesterday evening. Photo: Star

In his welcome speech, The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam highlighted the importance of recognising women whose crucial role in shaping the nation, within a male-dominated society, often goes unnoticed.

"Through this unsung women nation builders programme, we honour grassroots women with no formal education. We are delighted, proud, and inspired by their social awareness, patriotism, self-belief, and stories of overcoming immense struggles," he said.

Mahfuz praised the resilience of the women, who advanced in most cases with their willpower and without any support from banks or social institutions.

"We are truly honoured to recognise such women," he added.

Resma rebuilt her life after ending her marriage. She was abused in her married life.

She started with a small fish farm, and then expanded her businesses to vermicomposting and cattle, poultry, and vegetable farming.

Despite limited financial resources and no formal education, her ventures achieved remarkable success due to her sheer determination and relentless hard work.

Today, her monthly earnings exceed Tk 2 lakh, with total assets valued at Tk 2 crore. She also became a source of inspiration and hope. She trains and employs people at her farms.

Other award winners, like Resma, have significantly improved the lives of women in their communities.

Hlakrayprue Kheyang emerged as a flag bearer for the disadvantaged Khyang women in Rangamati and Bandarban by creating employment opportunities and helping them become self-dependent. Those women now support their families and fund their siblings' education.

As the former chairperson and current adviser to the Gunguru Para Tribal Women's Development Organisation, she built homes for many, provided low-interest loans for agriculture, and offered financial assistance for higher education.

Nacima, a school-dropout, crafts environment-friendly paper pens that sprout into plants after use, reducing plastic waste.

She now produces 6,000 pens a week and employs 20 local women.

Since 2005, Alpona has been preserving indigenous varieties of seeds in her seed bank, which now has 250 kinds of vegetables and medicinal plants.

She exchanges seeds with local farmers, trains female farmers, and distributes seeds to 300 families each season.

Titu Paul of Dulahazra union in Cox's Bazar has broken barriers in the male-dominated field of artificial insemination. She is breeding high-quality cattle and reducing livestock diseases.

She has inseminated 400 heads of cattle and vaccinated over 7,000. With the earnings, she supports her family.

A highlight of this year's event was the presence of five female coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Unlike the award-giving ceremonies of previous years, there was no chief guest this year. Instead, the coordinators joined The Daily Star editor and the MD of IPDC Finance PLC to present crests and Tk 2 lakh cheques to each of the unsung women.

Mahfuz and Rizwan gave mementos to coordinators Umama Fatima of Dhaka University; Nazifa Jannat of East West University; Taposhi Dey Prapti of Jahangirnagar University; Tanema of Mofazzal Momena Chaklader Mohila Degree College; and Asfia Rahman of Viqarunnisa Noon College .

Umama said, "Our ongoing mass uprising is yet to be celebrated as the country remains in a vulnerable state. The government has not taken any steps to support the families of the martyrs. Many injured students are in hospitals. Some have lost their eyesight. Others have lost limbs and will need artificial limbs and rehabilitation. We must support these families."

She also urged the well-off to support these families so that a tiny part of what is owed to them by the nation is repaid.

Other coordinators also spoke at the event.

The event was moderated by singer and journalist Elita Karim.

This year, over 100 nominations were submitted, showcasing the impact women across Bangladesh are making, often in remote areas.