Film selection is paramount for an artiste: Chanchal Chowdhury

Chanchal Chowdhury, a celebrated figure in Bangladeshi cinema, garnered widespread recognition for his portrayal of renowned Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen in the film "Padatik" when it premiered at a film festival last year.

Following the release of its official teaser yesterday (May 14), he again found himself awash in a sea of admiration. From fellow artistes and directors to devoted fans, supporters, and close companions, the chorus of praise for his performance has been resounding far and wide.

Famed actress Suborna Mustafa expressed her anticipation and well wishes on Facebook, stating, "Waiting waiting, love, and prayers." In response, Chanchal remarked that the outpouring of love and support from her and many others means a great deal to him.

To The Daily Star, Chanchal Chowdhury expressed that when exemplary work is accomplished, it becomes a collective achievement involving everyone. "Regardless of whoever achieves praises, the work ought to simply become a collective accomplishment. As a result, the filmmakers and artistes will become motivated to take on ten more quality projects, driving the industry forward.

"When discussing embracing the challenge of representing Bangladesh in the heart of the Kolkata film. He noted, "Director Srijit Mukherji had the option to cast any actor from India but he chose me. It was a huge role to undertake as I aimed to meet the expectations of both Bangladeshi and Kolkata audiences who admire my body of work. My performance was not just a personal challenge, but also a window of opportunity to bring recognition to Bangladesh and its film industry."

"The admiration I have been receiving for the portrayal of Mrinal Sen on screen belongs entirely to Bangladesh," Chanchal further claimed.

Intriguingly, not everyone knows that Chanchal Chowdhury initially declined the role of Mrinal Sen, he elaborated, "I questioned 'how could I possibly embody such a prominent figure like Sen?' In response, Srijit da reassured me by asking me to leave everything in his hands. Today, I can resolutely claim that Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik' is the creation of Srijit Mukherji. I am grateful to him."

Indian actress Monami Ghosh notably portrayed the character of Sen's wife in the film amidst other cast members. He commended her acting qualities and said, "She did a good job, as did all the other fellow actors. It was a wonderful experience working with them. Additionally, the movie contains many big surprises that will be evident after its release."

He dropped a hint about the surprise by mentioning appearances of portrayals of renowned directors like Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak as characters in the film. Audiences can anticipate encountering these surprises as the film progresses.

On the professionalism of the Indian film industry, he said, "It is highly professional and well-organised — something to be admired."

Chanchal Chowdhury confessed that he couldn't fathom being offered the role of Mrinal Sen, "Nevertheless, as events unfolded, all my focus centered on bringing his character to life. It wasn't a fleeting process; day after day, I devoted myself to honing the role."

In reference to the film "Padatik", Chanchal further detailed, "I had to learn everything related to Mrinal Sen's mannerisms, speech patterns, and overall demeanour. Extensive research was imperative, and I received valuable assistance from the director throughout the process."

Despite the tragic loss of his father during the filming of "Padatik", Chanchal Chowdhury persevered. Reflecting on this difficult time, he shared, "When my father passed away, grief engulfed me. But Srijit da stepped in, telling me to focus on being Mrinal Sen in front of the camera and to remain myself off-camera."

"With this directive in mind, I continued his work with the support of Srijit Mukherji, whom I regard as a remarkable filmmaker," expressed Chanchal.

The film "Padatik" is set to be featured at the Chicago International Film Festival this upcoming July. Kunal Sen, son of the acclaimed Mrinal Sen and a Chicago resident, is set to preview the film first. A special exhibition will accompany the screening, with renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury in attendance.

At last, when asked him if he believed he had a special knack for choosing successful films. He replied, "Success comes from deliberate action. I receive hundreds of film offers, but I'm very selective. Every decision of mine is carefully considered. After my stint in the film 'Padatik', I've been meticulous with my film choices. For an artiste, picking the right projects is crucial. That's what I believe."