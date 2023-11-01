Chanchal Chowdhury, Srijit flying out to London for 'Padatik'

TV & Film
Photo: Collected from Chanchal Chowdhury's Facebook page

Chanchal Chowdhury is ready to enthrall the audiences with Srijit Mukherji's "Padatik" at the London Indian Film Festival. The film centres around the life and works of the late legendary director Mrinal Sen. The film stars Chanchal Chowdhury essaying the role of the legendary filmmaker. 

The actor posted a photo where he is seen flying out to London along with his "Padatik" director. 

"All set to travel with Srijit Mukherji for a long journey to London. Can't wait to see the premiere of our movie at the film festival," read his post. 

The film will be screened for the first time at the London Indian Film Festival – one of the largest film festivals of South Asian cinema in Europe. The event will be held in four cities in England, namely, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds from October 25 to November 4. 

The Mrinal Sen biopic will be showcased on the last day of the film festival. 

Chanchal Chowdhury took part in the shooting of the film in Kolkata around February of this year. His look as Mrinal Sen from the biopic went viral as people were stunned by his almost immaculate transformation.

