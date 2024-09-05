Sabnam Faria calls out bias in award recognition

The film "Devi" (2018) is an adaptation of a novel by celebrated author Humayun Ahmed. Helmed by director Anam Biswas, the movie featured Jaya Ahsan in a central role, while Chanchal Chowdhury portrays the character of Misir Ali. Additionally, the film showcased a noteworthy performance from television actress Sabnam Faria, who took on a key role in the film.

Jaya Ahsan earned the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2018 for her role in "Devi". Meanwhile, Sabnam Faria had been confident, up until the day before the announcement, that she would receive the Best Supporting Actress. However, when the awards were finally revealed, she did not receive the recognition she had been led to believe was certain.

Instead, the Best Supporting Actress award was given to actress Shuchorita for her role in "Meghkonna" (2018), with the honour being presented in 2019.

After all this time, Sabnam Faria has finally addressed the matter. Today, she took to her verified Facebook page, writing, "Everyone talks about power and influence. How far does it really go, how big is its reach?"

"Last night, I kept hearing from different sources that I was going to receive the National Award for 'Devi'—Jaya apu as Best Actress and myself as Best Supporting Actress, but the next day, I saw the gazette with a name from a special group instead. I didn't lose sleep over not getting the award, but it's fascinating how nature has a way of exposing the injustices unfolding right before our eyes," the actress wrote.

At the end of the post, she expressed her hope, stating, "I now wish that all forms of recognition, including the National Award will be given based on merit, competence and skill, and not for insincere flattery."