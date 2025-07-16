NCP leaders, activists attacked in Gopalganj following rally

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders and activists came under attack today following a rally in Gopalganj's Poura Park area. The attack was allegedly carried out by members of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Army personnel and police rushed to the spot to bring law and order in the area.

According to television live coverage, chase and counter-chase were seen between law enforcers and BCL men in the area following these incidents.

Local journalists said that gunshots can still be heard in the area.

Earlier, a group of miscreants attacked NCP rally venue in Gopalganj's Poura Park, vandalising sound equipment, chairs, and assaulting party activists ahead of the event.

The incident occurred just before the start of the NCP's scheduled "March to Gopalganj" programme.

Around 1:45pm, 200–300 locals armed with sticks attacked the NCP's rally venue at the Poura Park in the town.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were all supporters of the local Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

They reported that several crude bombs (cocktails) were exploded during the chaos, and bricks were also thrown, leaving several people injured.

They added that during the attack, police officers present near the stage were seen quickly retreating to the court premises, while NCP leaders and activists also fled the scene.

The attackers vandalised chairs on the stage and tore down banners. At one point, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman arrived at the scene. When police and NCP activists launched a joint counter-chase, the attackers fled.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed the attack at the venue.

Even before the attack on the venue, tension escalated in the district as miscreants vandalised and torched vehicles belonging to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and police in separate attacks in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

The attack came amid heightened political tension surrounding the NCP's "July March to Rebuild the Nation" campaign, which the party has been observing since July 1 across all districts in Bangladesh. On its verified Facebook page yesterday, the NCP announced today's event under the banner: "16 July: March to Gopalganj."