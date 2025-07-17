AL attack on NCP rally venue: Four killed as violence grips Gopalganj

Dozens injured, curfew imposed in district

SCENES FROM GOPALGANJ... Plastic chairs burn on a street in Gopalganj town after members of the Awami League and banned Chhatra League attacked the venue of an NCP rally before and after the event yesterday. Photo: AFP

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in daylong running battles between law enforcers and Awami League followers in Gopalganj yesterday.

Tensions were already high in Gopalganj -- the home district of ousted AL leader Sheikh Hasina -- over the National Citizen Party's pre-scheduled rally at Poura Park in the town.

Since morning, activists and supporters of the AL, armed with local weapons, took position on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road in Ulpur area of Sadar upazila, blocking several roads by felling trees. They also set fire to a government vehicle and smashed another.

Later, they vandalised the venue of the NCP's rally in Poura Park area.

Fatalities were reported in clashes that erupted after the rally when AL members attacked the motorcade of NCP activists.

Mentionable, all political activities of the AL have recently been banned by the government.

Clashes took place in Gopalganj today between police and alleged Awami League cadres. Photo: Collected

Following the clashes in the southern district, the government enforced a curfew from 8:00pm yesterday until 6:00pm today to bring the situation under control.

The HSC, Alim and HSC (Vocational) exams in Gopalganj district have been postponed. The respective boards issued separate notices around 10:30pm yesterday announcing the decision, according to education board notices.

Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Abu Sayeed Md Faruk said four people were killed and 13 injured. The deceased are Dipto Saha, Ramzan Kazi, Sohel, and Emon. They are all from Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Gopalganj General Hospital Superintendent Jibitesh Biswas told The Daily Star around 6:30pm that Dipto and Ramzan were brought to the hospital dead with bullet wounds.

He also said that another eight people with bullet wounds were undergoing operations at the hospital.

Army personnel patrolled the area in armoured vehicles, Photo: AFP

Ramzan's father, Kamrul Kazi, told journalists, "My son was killed. I want justice. As a father, I cannot accept the death of my young son."

Dipto's uncle told reporters at the hospital that his nephew was going to his shop after lunch when he was shot in the abdomen in the Chowrangi area of the town.

A grocer working in the area, requesting anonymity, said he saw two people collapse on the street as security forces opened fire to disperse the agitating crowd.

NCP yesterday held protest programmes in several districts, including Chattogram and Noakhali, condemning the attack.

Demanding the arrest of the culprits within the next 24 hours, NCP Convener Nahid Islam at a press conference in Khulna last night said the attacks were carried out to kill them.

"After concluding our rally in Gopalganj, we were heading towards Madaripur when armed goons of the Awami League attacked our motorcade," Nahid said.

Despite the attack, he said, the NCP will hold a rally in Faridpur today as part of its month-long programme.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing condemned the "utterly indefensible" attack on leaders and activists of the NCP and said it will not go unpunished.

Political parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, also condemned the attack.

According to witnesses, around 1:45pm, before the start of the rally, around 200-300 people armed with sticks vandalised the stage and tore apart the banner.They also exploded some crude bombs.

The police personnel were seen to retreat to the nearby court area during the attack. NCP leaders and activists also fled, they said.

NCP leaders and activists alleged that the attackers were supporters of the AL and the banned Chhatra League.

At one point, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman showed up at the scene. Then the NCP activists and police jointly chased the attackers away.

Around 2:05pm, NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, and other central leaders arrived at the venue.

No untoward incidents took place during the rally.

After the rally, as NCP members were heading to Chowrangi area, their motorcade came under attack by a group of individuals armed with sticks and batons.

Law enforcers then tried to control the situation by firing sound grenades and blank shots. Army members later joined the policing efforts.

NCP activists were seen leaving the spot, turning their vehicles around.

A live TV clip showed that key NCP leaders Nahid, Hasnat, and Sarjis were whisked away from the area in an Armoured Personnel Carrier of the Bangladesh Army.

Section 144 was then imposed in Gopalganj, and four platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) were deployed in the area around 4:00pm.

According to witnesses, a police vehicle was attacked and set ablaze in Khatiachar on the Ulpur-Durgapur road around 9:30am. Three police officers were reportedly injured.

Later, around 11:30am, the car of the upazila nirbahi officer of Sadar upazila was also attacked on the same road.

UNO M Rakibul Hasan said, "After learning about the untoward incident involving the attack on a police vehicle, I visited the area. On my way back, when we reached Kansur, a group attacked our vehicle. The driver, Mohammad Hamim, was injured."

Mohammad Abdul Mabud, additional deputy inspector general (Admin & Finance) of Dhaka Range, told The Daily Star around 10:00pm, "A group of armed criminals carried out a sudden attack on a rally of the NCP in Gopalganj, leaving several injured, including police personnel and journalists.

"The NCP had scheduled their July rally to begin at 2:00pm at the open space of Gopalganj Municipal Park. However, around 1:30pm, a group of 25 to 30 attackers vandalised the stage area before the programme started."

Locals were seen rushing an injured man to hospital on a rickshaw-van, Photo: AFP

Mabud added, "Despite the disruption, the programme was held as planned."

He further said that around 2:45pm, as the rally participants were leaving the venue under army and police protection amidst rain, several hundred "armed criminals" launched a violent attack on the street using sharp weapons.

Law enforcers brought the situation under control by 5:00pm, he said, adding, "Police did not use any lethal weapons. Only tear gas and rubber bullets were used to manage the situation."

Khondoker Rafiqul Islam, additional inspector general (crimes and operations) at the Police Headquarters, told The Daily Star four people were killed and many others injured, including policemen, in the clashes.

Asked how the deaths occurred, he said police were looking into it.

Muhammad Sarwer Hossain, additional superintendent of police (finance and administration) of Gopalganj, said, "A curfew is underway. A joint drive could be conducted, but no decision has been taken in this regard yet."