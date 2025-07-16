Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:14 PM

UNO, police vehicles vandalised, torched in Gopalganj

UNO's vehicle vandalised. Photo: Collected

Two vehicles belonging to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and police were vandalised and torched in Gopalganj today ahead of "March to Gopalganj" programme of National Citizen Party (NCP).

Miscreants have attacked and vandalised the vehicle of UNO M Rokibul Hasan around 11:00am in the Gandiasur area of Boultoli Union in Sadar Upazila.

Confirming the attack on his vehicle, the UNO told The Daily Star that he was going to the area to monitor law and order situation ahead of the NCP's programme when a group of 20-30 miscreants suddenly attacked and vandalised his vehicle.

UNO added that no one was injured in the incident and said, "Upon receiving news of the attack, members of the army came and rescued us." He also said that he is now safe.

Police vechile torched. Photos: Collected

Earlier, a group of activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Gopalganj's Ulpur area brought out a procession and, at one point, set the stationed police vehicle ablaze before leaving the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Police personnel later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The group was allegedly led by BCL's Gopalganj district General Secretary Ataur Rahman Pial, locals said.

They claimed the attackers carried petrol bombs, which were used to ignite the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Md Ruhul Amin Sarkar, additional superintendent of police in Gopalganj, said, "We are on the spot," but declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, according to a verified Facebook post by Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator (north) of NCP, a "March to Gopalganj" programme is scheduled to take place in the town today at 11:00am.

Related topic:
GopalganjPolice vehicleNational Citizen Party (NCP)
