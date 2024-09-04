‘Who can we trust now?’

Recently, a conversation among Awami League-leaning artistes in a Whatsapp group, titled "Alo Ashbei", went viral, becoming a hot topic in the entertainment industry. Sadia Ayman, a popular actress of this generation, found herself at the centre of this controversy. She spoke with The Daily Star about the incident and its aftermath.

"To be honest, I was away from social media for a few hours yesterday," Sadia began. "When I returned in the evening, I saw that several people had sent me screenshots of the conversations. I read them, but I wasn't particularly surprised. These writings simply revealed their state of mind."

Reflecting on her past actions, Sadia explained, "During the protests [anti-discrimination student protests], I was vocal on Facebook. My posts reached many people. I understand that if there hadn't been a change in power, they might have taken action against me and many others."

Addressing a particularly disturbing comment in the group chat suggesting "hot water treatment" for dissenters, Sadia expressed her shock. She said, "I was surprised to see a senior artiste write such a thing. It shows their small-mindedness."

The controversy deepened when Milon Bhattacharyya, a National Film Award-winning actor, shared Sadia's picture in the "Alo Ashbei" group. Sadia shared her disappointment, stating, "Look, I've worked with Milon da. We did a series together, and during the shooting, he seemed very sincere. He often commented on my social media posts and always spoke warmly when we met. Yet, he's the one who wrote about me in the group. Who can I trust now?"

The group chat included various comments and threats against artistes who supported the protests. Sadia expressed her distress. "I'm hurt by the artistes' behaviour and comments. Instead of denouncing genocide and standing with the students, they've condoned wrongdoing," she shared.

Regarding Milon Bhattacharyya's subsequent apology, Sadia said, "Milon da sent me an apology text and a voice message at night. I didn't reply. The pain is still there."

Reflecting on the protest period, Sadia added, "When I was writing during the protests, people questioned my political background and who I was. I'm grateful to the Creator that the government has fallen. Otherwise, they would have put me and many others in danger."

Sadia believes that these events have exposed the true nature of some artistes. She said, "People have seen through them. Some artistes have been unmasked– their real faces have been revealed. If they had spoken out against genocide, they would have been loved by the people. I'm ashamed of their mentality."

Asserting her stance, Sadia stated, "I stand for truth. I'm against injustice. I don't side with those who abuse power. That's why I stood with the students during the protests."

On a lighter note, Sadia has recently returned to shooting. She completed filming a one-hour drama titled "Putul Putul Khela" directed by Iftekhar Ahmed Fahmi, starring opposite Farhan Ahmed Jovan. Speaking highly of the director, she said, "Fahmi bhai is a very talented director. I enjoyed working with him. He's also an incredibly nice person. The way he explained the scenes will stay with me."

About her co-star, Sadia added, "I've worked with Jovan bhai before. He's a very dedicated artiste and a kind-hearted person. He shares a lot during scenes, which helps improve the work."

Translated by Mahiya Tabassum