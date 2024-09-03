‘Throw hot water on protesters’: ‘Alo Ashbei’ artistes’ WhatsApp group under fire

Earlier today, social media was abuzz with screenshots from a WhatsApp group called 'Alo Ashbei,' where several artistes and journalists were seen commenting on the anti-discrimination protests led by students in July.

The leaked conversations quickly sparked public interest and debate, shedding light on some of the artistes' perspectives during the heated demonstrations.

On August 4, during the violent incidents at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) where vehicles were vandalised and set ablaze, former Censor Board member and actress Aruna Biswas made a controversial comment, suggesting, "Pour hot water on them."

Aruna Biswas admitted to making those remarks to The Daily Star. She clarified that her comment was misinterpreted and that she was referring to those responsible for the vandalism, whom she claimed were members of 'Jamat-Shibir'.

This incendiary remark and others quickly ignited a backlash within the entertainment fraternity, fueling intense debate and criticism.

The leaked chats of 160 members include a notable list of names which entirely shook the entire industry. Among those involved are Sohana Saba, Aruna Biswas, Rafiq (of 'Rojonigondha'), former member of the parliament Ferdous Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Suborna Mustafa, Azizul Hakim, Swagata, Badrul Anam Saud, Shomi Kaiser, Tanvin Sweety, former member of the parliament Mohammad Ali Arafat, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Jyotika Jyoti, Shamima Tusti, Jamshed Shamim, Urmila Srabanti Kar, Mamunur Rashid, Ebert Khan, Sazu Khadem, Hridi Haq, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Ashraf Kabir, Deepanwita Martin, former member of the parliament Hasan Mahmud, Symon Sadik, Jewel Mahmud, Zayed Khan, Harunur Rashid, Jhuna Chowdhury, Liaquat Ali Lucky, Syed Aulad, Said Khan, Sakhawat Mun, Smaran Saha, Sayem Samad, Shakil (Deshnatok), Shahid Alamgir, Nuna Afroz, Rokeya Prachy, Sangeeta Mekhal, Syeda Shahanur, Md. Shahadat Hossain, Nahid, Milon, Pronil, S A Haque Olike, Runi, Rubel Shankar, Rajibul Islam Rajib, and journalists Khan Jehad and Limon Ahmed. The exposure of these conversations has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

Amid the anti-discrimination student movement, intense public resistance forced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and leave the country. Alongside her, top leaders and activists of the Awami League, along with favoured artistes who benefited under the government, also went into hiding.

Reports suggest that the WhatsApp group 'Alo Ashbei' was created under the leadership of former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat and former member of the parliament and actor Ferdous Ahmed to strategise against the anti-discrimination movement. The group included pro-Awami League artistes and journalists.

In the group, director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was also criticised for his pro-movement posts. Meanwhile, Jyotika Jyoti, one of the 'Alo Ashbei' group members, in a statement to the media made remarks on this incident. She explained, "It is true that we had such a group. On the day the fire erupted at BSMMU, I posted about it in the group because the fire service was being prevented from entering to control the fire. I was distressed that a hospital, where people come to seek life-saving treatment, was set on fire. Even then, I did not blame the students for the fire at the hospital."

The actress also added, "I also want to emphasise that while many of us were part of the WhatsApp group, we did not all share the same views. The suggestion of pouring hot water on students, which has been highlighted, is something no one supports. It is inhumane. However, I have no right to judge others' opinions."

It's worth noting that Aruna Biswas, whose remarks triggered the intense criticism of the group and its pro-Awami League members, has quietly left the country and safely relocated to Canada. Most of the group's members remain in the country, though they are not publicly visible.