A fight against such regime as terrifying as the Nazis: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been a vocal supporter of the anti-discrimination student movement since its inception. While he didn't participate directly in the street protests, Farooki consistently expressed his solidarity with the students through multiple posts on Facebook. Eventually, he also aligned himself with the one-point movement calling for the former government's resignation.

Farooki commended the decision of interim government to establish a fund to support the medical treatment of those impacted by their participation in the anti-discrimination protests and currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (August 21), Farooki shared his thoughts on the matter, expressing, "The creation of a fund to aid those injured in the July revolution is a commendable move. It holds even greater importance with Professor Yunus at its helm. Our hero will never be forgotten."

The filmmaker remarked, "This was no ordinary push for government reform; it was a fight against such regime as terrifying as the Nazis. This ruthless and deadly regime would have left nothing but destruction in its path if it had not been confronted."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki further commented, stating, "Governments are often a blend of both good and bad elements, and there's plenty to debate on that. However, the greatest tragedy for any nation is when a government turns into fascist. It's now up to legal experts to determine what steps must be taken, both in terms of punishment and prevention, to ensure that no one else can rise to such fascism. The measures taken by the Germans after Hitler's downfall could serve as a valuable study."