Film industry at a standstill: How long till cameras roll again?

The film industry has been in a slump ever since the anti-discrimination student movement took centre-stage. The release of new films and shooting schedules has been on hold for quite some time. With the formation of the interim government, there's a slow but cautious move toward planning new film productions. However, many scheduled shoots are still indeterminate, with no clear timeline for when filming might fully resume.

Industry insiders point to one major cause: The reluctance of production companies. In the current political climate, investors are hesitant to back new films. Producers prefer to wait until the situation in the country stabilises before committing to any major projects.

According to industry experts, things could take up to six months to return to normal. The ongoing political uncertainty has created a sense of caution among producers, who are choosing to steer clear of new ventures for the time being.

As a result, the cameras remain idle, with no new films entering production. The industry remains uncertain, waiting for a more stable and favourable environment to bring back the magic of cinema.

One of the most anticipated films set to begin production is the big-budget project "Borbaad", starring Shakib Khan. Initially slated to start shooting at the end of September, the film has now been delayed. The production company has not confirmed a new date, leaving the schedule in limbo. Directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, the film pairs Shakib Khan with Kolkata actress Idhika Paul.

In addition to "Borbaad", another Shakib Khan starrer "Sher" was set to begin filming in December. However, that project has also been pushed back for the foreseeable future. With two major productions now on hold, it's clear that the uncertainty in the industry is affecting even the biggest stars and their high-profile projects.

"Local" famed director Saif Chandan's upcoming project "Shaheb" was set to be shot in September this year. Starring Sariful Razz and Idhika Paul, the film has now been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing industry crisis. For now, there's no clear timeline for when production might resume, reflecting the broader uncertainty gripping the film industry.

Similarly, Saikat Nasir's "Masud Rana", starring Puja Chery, is another film on the list, however, the director remains optimistic, hoping to get the cameras rolling again in the coming months, despite the setback.

Another film starring Puja Chery and Ador Azad titled "Dorodiya" was announced earlier this year. There is no update for the film's shooting yet.

Several directors have spoken about the resumption of shooting for new films.

Shaheen Sumon

Shaheen Sumon, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Directors Association, recently told The Daily Star, "Currently, no new film shoots are happening at the BFDC. Filmmakers from outside may be working on projects, but for now, it seems the next few months will remain quiet. We anticipate that directors may resume shooting new films after this period. A clearer picture of when new shoots might begin should emerge within the next month."

Anonno Mamun

Filmmaker Anonno Mamun remarked, "All the shoots that were planned have been postponed for the time being. Those who used to produce films are taking some time off. There was a plan to shoot the film 'Sher' starring Shakib Khan, in December, but that too has been put on hold. Production companies have stepped back a bit. It seems that we might start shooting this film sometime next year. It's unfortunate that, just as the Bangladeshi film industry was experiencing a resurgence in recent years, we now find ourselves in this situation. I hope things will get back on track soon."

Saikat Nasir

Director Saikat Nasir shared "We had originally planned to shoot the film 'Masud Rana' abroad this August. Unfortunately, those plans have been put on hold for now. We're hopeful that we can resume shooting within the next two or three months. Given the current economic challenges in the country, addressing people's fundamental needs—such as survival, healthcare, and education—must take precedence. I believe things will improve soon; we just need to be patient a little longer."

Saif Chandan

Filmmaker Saif Chandan believes that the current situation is not suitable for shooting, rather, it's time to focus on nation-building. "My big-budget film 'Shaheb' was set to start shooting in September. Unfortunately, the shoot has been postponed, and there's no clear timeline for when it might resume. The production company is currently hesitant to proceed. While there's hope that filming might happen in the future, the exact timing remains uncertain."