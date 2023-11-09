Shakib, Sonal and most of 'Dorod’s' unit infected with fever

Shakib Khan and Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan have been extremely occupied working on their film "Dorod" in different parts of India. The director, Anonno Mamun, recently disclosed that they have been filming for 21 hours a day, consistently for the past 12 days.

Other actors and artistes in the film have been shooting for 18 days, but the impact of the hard work has unfortunately rebounded for most if not all. Starting Tuesday, 70% of the unit, including Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan, has been infected by a viral fever. However, Despite this consequence, shooting has not been halted.

"I wanted to take a break, but Shakib bhai didn't allow it," stated the director adding that he is fascinated with Shakib's dedication. The director explained that Shakib Khan knew that it would be hard to assemble such a large unit once they stopped shooting, so the actor went with the flow.

Sonal Chauhan is also affected by fever. She too has expressed her determination to continue shooting with the team.

Anonno Mamun is grateful to the entire production house for working rigorously despite being infected with viral fever.