Buet-designed battery-run rickshaws set to roll out in Paltan, Dhanmondi, Uttara

Battery-run auto-rickshaws, developed by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), will soon hit the streets of Paltan, Dhanmondi, and Uttara in a pilot initiative aimed at streamlining urban transport.

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain made the announcement at a programme held at the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) headquarters today.

The event marked the inauguration of a training programme for drivers of these electric rickshaws, organised by the DNCC.

Asif Mahmud said, "Unlike the current unregulated system, each area will have a designated number of rickshaws. We are committed to ensuring that drivers are not subjected to extortion or any form of harassment."

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said the newly designed rickshaws are expected to begin operating from early August.

"We aim to train and licence one lakh auto-rickshaw drivers under this initiative," he said.

He added that work is underway to set up charging stations, ensuring the vehicles are powered only at approved points.