Buet-designed battery-run rickshaws set to roll out in Paltan, Dhanmondi, Uttara

Photo: Collected

Battery-run auto-rickshaws, developed by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), will soon hit the streets of Paltan, Dhanmondi, and Uttara in a pilot initiative aimed at streamlining urban transport.

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain made the announcement at a programme held at the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) headquarters today.

Photo: Collected

The event marked the inauguration of a training programme for drivers of these electric rickshaws, organised by the DNCC.

Asif Mahmud said, "Unlike the current unregulated system, each area will have a designated number of rickshaws. We are committed to ensuring that drivers are not subjected to extortion or any form of harassment."

Photo: Collected

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said the newly designed rickshaws are expected to begin operating from early August.

"We aim to train and licence one lakh auto-rickshaw drivers under this initiative," he said.

He added that work is underway to set up charging stations, ensuring the vehicles are powered only at approved points.

