18-yr-old lands in jail over ‘offensive’ FB post on Abu Sayed

A Netrokona court today sent an 18-year-old to jail for allegedly making an offensive post on Facebook about Abu Sayed, who was killed during the July uprising, in Netrokona's Kendua upazila.

The accused Sumon Ahmed was presented before the court at 5:00pm today, under the Cyber Security Act.

The judge denied his bail and sent him to jail, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Rukun Uddin, general recording officer of the court.

Sumon, who completed his SSC from a local high school two years ago, was arrested by police in the Sandikona area on Friday night.

According to the case statement, police, and local sources, Sumon allegedly posted a photo of Abu Sayed on his personal Facebook profile, along with "indecent remarks and mocking emojis".

Following the post, activists of Students Against Discrimination took to the streets of Kendua around 8:00pm yesterday, protesting the matter and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Police later arrested Sumon at his home around 9:00pm.

Locals said Sumon and his family have no political affiliations.

His father works as a mason.

Kendua Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman said, "A case has been filed against Sumon under the Cyber Security Act. Following legal procedures, he was arrested and presented before the court."