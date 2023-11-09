I aspire to become an actor for whom directors will eagerly line up: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Popular actress Ashna Habib Bhabna gears up for the grand release of Japito Jibon; Photos: Collected

Ashna Habib Bhabna, a popular actress, is gearing up for the grand releases of two of her films, "Japito Jibon", directed by Habibul Islam Habib, and "Daam Para", directed by Shuddhyaman Chaitan. The actress, known for captivating television audiences, hasn't worked in TV dramas for over three years, fully immersing herself in her movie roles.

Recently, The Daily Star had a heart-to-heart conversation with the "Lal Moroger Jhuti" famed actress, delving into her dreams, aspirations, and future plans.

What is your goal as an actor?

Well, I have already explored various mediums and genres. There was a time when I was heavily involved in television dramas, and my audience appreciated my performances on TV. But now, as I've evolved as an actor, I wish to focus more on films.

Why do you prefer doing films? Does stardom attract you?

No, not at all. The notion of fame doesn't appeal to me. I've had my share of fame since my father was a film director, and our home was often filled with renowned actors. However, I'm more drawn to acting itself, and I aspire to be a seasoned actor.

Do you have any dreams you'd like to pursue?

I aspire to be an actor who is not easily replaceable. I want to be the kind of actor for whom directors would eagerly queue in line.

You recently had the opportunity to work with the veteran actor Afzal Hossain. How was the experience?

It was a privilege for me, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him in Habibul Islam Habib's film, "Japito Jibon". I learned a lot from him and consider myself fortunate to work with an actor of his stature.

You have two movies set to be released soon. Could you tell us more about them?

Yes, one of them is "Japito Jibon", the other is "Daam Para". Both films boast compelling storylines, and I can't wait for their release. I'm optimistic that both movies will perform well at the box office. Additionally, I'm working on a film called "Payel", directed by Rayhan Khan, and I play the central character.

Did anyone in the showbiz industry help you get to where you are today?

No, everything I've achieved is a result of my struggles and hard work. I won't stop until I accomplish my dreams as an actor, and I believe I'm on the right path.

Do you have any aspirations or plans for OTT platforms?

If I'm offered central or protagonist roles, I would gladly participate in content for OTT platforms.

What are your thoughts on marriage?

Currently, I can only think about acting. I want to become a better actor, portraying intriguing characters in compelling storylines. Regarding marriage, I believe it's in God's hands, and when the time is right, I will follow that path.