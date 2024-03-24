Asaduzzaman Noor recites ‘Kono Ek Make’ for historial drama ‘Japito Jibon’

The government-financed film, "Japito Jibon" chronicles the uncertain and tumultuous days leading up to the Language Movement of February 21, 1952. Marking the significance of that revolutionary movement, the film includes a poem recital by veteran actor and elocutionist Asaduzzaman Noor, adding much hype to the historical drama.

Asaduzzaman Noor, who is most known for his performances on television and stage, has lent his voice to renowned poet Abu Zafar Obaidullah's "Kono Ek Make" for the film. The iconic poem was recorded in a studio in the capital on Saturday (March 23).

Sharing that this film will end with the poem recital by Noor, the film's director, Habibul Islam Habib, said, "This part is very important for the film. The poem is very relevant here as it enhances its emotional depth. The poem will be inserted in the end credits of the film. I believe that it will create a wonderful ambience and a sense of despair among the audience, signifying the sacrifices that we made for our language as a nation."

Regarding the inclusion of Asaduzzaman Noor for reciting the poem, Habib further stated, "I have been listening to Noor bhai's recitation since childhood. His style of recitation is one of a kind. Moreover, his voice suits this part of the film very well."

He mentioned that he had requested Asaduzzaman Noor for the recital quite a while ago. He said, "I proposed the idea to Noor bhai. He agreed to it immediately upon hearing it. Due to various engagements, he couldn't make the earlier recording. Today, he took out time and completed the work. I believe that because of him, the quality of my film has reached a certain height."

"Japito Jibon" received funding from the government for the year 2021-22 and its shooting began in November 2022.

The director also mentioned that the post-production work is nearing completion and the film will be submitted to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for preview by the beginning of next week. The film is slated for release in the theatre this year.

The film has been adapted into a drama from renowned author Selina Hossain's novel of the same name. The screenplay has been written by Animesh Aich and Ishtiaq Ahmed. It stars Afzal Hossain, Gazi Rakayet, Rokeya Prachi, Azad Abul Kalam, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Dolly Johur, Imtiaz Barshon, Ashna Habib Bhabna, and Moushumi Hamid, among others.

"Japito Jibon" is a cinematic tribute to the 1952 Language Movement that played a crucial role in the birth of our country.