Sun Apr 28, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 01:50 PM

2 Bangladeshis shot dead in New York

Sun Apr 28, 2024 01:29 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 01:50 PM
Photo: Collected

Two Bangladeshis were shot dead in Buffalo of New York yesterday.

The deceased are Babul Uddin from Cumilla, and Yusuf Miah from Sylhet, said Muktodhara Foundation General Secretary Bishwajit Saha quoting local Bangladesh community activist Habib Rahman.

They were shot around 12:30pm (local time) yesterday at Babul's home in Jenner Street in Buffalo.

According to local news reports, police and a SWAT team arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting, and the area was blocked off for around six hours.

Police said the two victims were male, but did not disclose their identities. They also did not say whether a suspect was arrested.

