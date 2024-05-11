Commuters suffer as heavy rain inundates parts of Dhaka

Heavy rain and thunderstorm in the morning caused water-logging in several parts of the capital bringing sufferings to commuters.

Green Road. Photo: Muntakim Saad

The Meteorological Department recorded 87 millimetres rain between 6:00am and 9:00am and thunderstorm [Kalbaishakhi] at 52 kilometres per hour in Dhaka, Omar Faruq, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told The Daily Star.

The meteorologist defined rainfall as follows: 0-10mm as light, 11-22mm as moderate, 22-44mm as moderately heavy, 44-88mm as heavy, and anything above 89mm as very heavy rainfall.

Kazipara. Photo: Nilima Jahan

After the rainfall, various parts of the capital were inundated, as reported by our correspondents across different areas.

Kalabagan. Photo: Muntakim Saad

Mirpur resident Farjana Jahan, recounted her morning ordeal, stating, "I stepped out of my home to head to the office this morning, only to find the street inundated with water. I waited for transportation for 30 minutes, making me late for work."

Similarly, another Mirpur resident struggled to find a bus in the flooded Mirpur-10 area.

Kazipara. Photo: Nilima Jahan

Nazmul Islam, a private service employee, shared his experience of commuting from Kalabagan to Farmgate via rickshaw as it plied through knee-deep water on Green Road.

He said some people had to wade through the murky waters, further adding to their inconvenience.

Kazipara. Photo: Nilima Jahan

Another resident from Dhanmondi-6, also experienced similar water-logging in his area.

On April 17, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said there will be no waterlogging in the capital during the rainy season.

However, Dhaka continues to grapple with waterlogging during the monsoon as different measures taken by the two city corporations have failed to make any substantive contribution to improve the city's drainage system.