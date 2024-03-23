Farooki’s ‘Last Defenders of Monogamy’ finally discloses release date

Following the release of a teasing poster that left fans questioning the release date of the highly anticipated web-film "Last Defenders of Monogamy", Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has officially unveiled the date along with a first look at the official poster. This web-film is poised to premiere on the digital platform Chorki this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Featuring esteemed Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury alongside Xefer Rahman as a debut actor, the film delves into the intricacies of relationships within contemporary society. The film digs deep into the intricacies of love, loyalty, and fidelity.

Directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the story revolves around Shafqat, portrayed by Chanchal Chowdhury, a devoted father and husband who firmly upholds the values of monogamy. However, his beliefs are put to the test when faced with unexpected challenges that shake the foundation of his convictions.

"Last Defenders of Monogamy", backed by Vision Electronics, features a cast that includes Samina Hussain Prema, Shuddho Rai, and many other talented actors.