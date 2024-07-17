TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:44 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Who’ll take responsibility for the lives lost: Chanchal

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:37 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:44 PM
Who’ll take responsibility for the lives lost: Chanchal
Photo: Collected

While numerous celebrities have voiced their opinions on the ongoing violent clashes between quota reform protestors and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists nationwide, many popular figures have remained silent on the issue. 

Today, Chanchal Chowdhury has finally chosen to voice his concerns on the escalating violence across the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 'Hawa' actor informed his fans that he had been in America for nearly 20 days and only returned to Dhaka last night. He expressed shock and heartbreak upon reading news about the incidents occurring in the country.

"Was there no alternative way to resolve this? Why did they resort to shooting students? Couldn't a peaceful solution have been found without bloodshed?" read his post.

Chanchal Chowdhury found the entire incident incredibly unfortunate and equally heartbreaking, tragic, and uncivilised.

"As a very ordinary person and a guardian, I don't understand such complex political strategies. I have only one question: Who will take responsibility for the young lives lost prematurely? Will the anguish of mothers who lost their children ever cease in any lifetime?" questioned the actor.

He concluded his post with the enduring question of when this bloodshed would finally come to an end.

Celebrities rally behind quota reform amid violent clashes
Read more

Celebrities rally behind quota reform amid violent clashes

"Oh, my poor country! When will this bloodshed in the name of dirty politics finally come to an end?" lamented the actor.

Related topic:
Chanchal Chowdhuryquota reform 2024Quota reform activists clash with BCL at DU
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Celebrity Eid festivities: A glimpse into how stars embraced the festive spirit

Celebrity Eid festivities: A glimpse into how stars embraced the festive spirit

4w ago
Eid blockbusters: Top films, songs, and OTT hits steal the show

Eid blockbusters: Top films, songs, and OTT hits steal the show

3w ago
‘Toofan’ trailer out: A glimpse into the dark world of a gangster

‘Toofan’ trailer out: A glimpse into the dark world of a gangster

1m ago
‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

1m ago
‘Toofan’ sees record advance ticket sales ahead of Eid premiere

‘Toofan’ sees record advance ticket sales ahead of Eid premiere

1m ago
মিডিয়ার হেডিং দেখলে মনে হয় সব আক্রমণেরই আক্রমণকারী ছাত্রলীগ: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

মিডিয়ার হেডিং দেখলে মনে হয় সব আক্রমণেরই আক্রমণকারী ছাত্রলীগ: কাদের

‘এ আন্দোলনের নেতৃত্ব নিঃসন্দেহে অশুভ শক্তির হাতে চলে গেছে। সে অবস্থায় আমরা নিশ্চুপ থাকতে পারি না। আমরা বঙ্গবন্ধুর সৈনিক, মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনায় বিশ্বাসীরা চুপ করে বসে থাকতে পারি না। আমাদের অস্তিত্বের...

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

সিন্ডিকেট সভায় ঢাবি-রাবি-জাবি-চবিসহ সব বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত, শিক্ষার্থীদের ক্ষোভ

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification