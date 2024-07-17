Who’ll take responsibility for the lives lost: Chanchal

While numerous celebrities have voiced their opinions on the ongoing violent clashes between quota reform protestors and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists nationwide, many popular figures have remained silent on the issue.

Today, Chanchal Chowdhury has finally chosen to voice his concerns on the escalating violence across the country.

The 'Hawa' actor informed his fans that he had been in America for nearly 20 days and only returned to Dhaka last night. He expressed shock and heartbreak upon reading news about the incidents occurring in the country.

"Was there no alternative way to resolve this? Why did they resort to shooting students? Couldn't a peaceful solution have been found without bloodshed?" read his post.

Chanchal Chowdhury found the entire incident incredibly unfortunate and equally heartbreaking, tragic, and uncivilised.

"As a very ordinary person and a guardian, I don't understand such complex political strategies. I have only one question: Who will take responsibility for the young lives lost prematurely? Will the anguish of mothers who lost their children ever cease in any lifetime?" questioned the actor.

He concluded his post with the enduring question of when this bloodshed would finally come to an end.

"Oh, my poor country! When will this bloodshed in the name of dirty politics finally come to an end?" lamented the actor.