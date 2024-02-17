Tisha seeks support for hospitalised Ilham

Recently, Bangladesh's renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki suffered a cerebral attack, and now his daughter, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, is unwell.

Tisha shared the news of the child's illness, posting a photo holding Ilham's hand on social media. The saline is running, and Ilham's mother is by her side, expressing gratitude for prayers from everyone.

According to reports, Tisha's daughter has been suffering from fever and loss of appetite for the past few days. Due to these health concerns, the young girl is currently admitted to the hospital.