Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:52 PM

Tisha seeks support for hospitalised Ilham

Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:30 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:52 PM
Photo: Collected

Recently, Bangladesh's renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki suffered a cerebral attack, and now his daughter, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, is unwell. 

Tisha shared the news of the child's illness, posting a photo holding Ilham's hand on social media. The saline is running, and Ilham's mother is by her side, expressing gratitude for prayers from everyone. 

According to reports, Tisha's daughter has been suffering from fever and loss of appetite for the past few days. Due to these health concerns, the young girl is currently admitted to the hospital.

 

Mostofa Sarowar FarookiNusrat Imrose TishaIlham
push notification