Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:09 PM

Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly set to clash on Eid, again

Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:51 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:09 PM
Photo: Collected

As this year's Eid approaches, Bangladeshi cinema enthusiasts can anticipate a face-off between popular actors Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly on the silver screen. Both stars are set to headline their respective films slated for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Shakib Khan is taking on the lead in "Rajkumar", directed by Himel Ashraf, marking his return to the Dhaka film scene. Meanwhile, Shobnom Bubly will star in "Deyaler Desh", directed by Mishuk Moni. The announcement of the films being released on Eid was confirmed by the respective directors.

Yesterday, the second poster for "Deyaler Desh" was unveiled featuring Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz in parallel positions, with only half of their bodies visible. Bubly is decked in a red saree, with a jasmine necklace on her hair, seated in a chair, with a clear expression of anguish on her face.

In "Deyaler Desh", Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz will share the screen for the first time, with Mishuk Moni serving as both director and scriptwriter. The film also features performances by Azizul Hakim, Saberi Alam, Swagata, and Shahadat Hossain amongst others.

Meanwhile, Shakib Khan's film "Rajkumar" is currently in production in the United States, with shooting taking place in various locations. The storyline of "Rajkumar" revolves around themes of love, family relationships, and the journey of a young dreamer from Bangladesh to America. The film features American actress Courtney Coffey opposite Shakib Khan.

Last year, both Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly faced off at the box office during Eid with their respective films "Leader: Amie Bangladesh", "Local" and "Prohelika." Their on-screen rivalry garnered attention from audiences and critics alike, making their upcoming Eid releases highly anticipated amongst film enthusiasts.

 

